Hudson River crash victims’ final photos listed for $25 on tour website

Tragedy struck on Thursday when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into New York's Hudson River, killing all six people on board — five Spanish tourists and the pilot. In the aftermath of the fatal accident, outrage grew as heartbreaking photos of the victims, taken during the tour, appeared on the operator’s website for purchase at $25 each. A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing all six aboard. Photographer: David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, along with his wife and three children, were among the six victims killed in a devastating helicopter crash on Thursday. The Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV went down near Pier 40 on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River at approximately 3:17 p.m. EDT during a sightseeing tour.

Photos of the family were posted on the New York Helicopter Tours website as part of the usual tour package. In the pictures, the six members of the family were smiling in front of the doomed helicopter ahead of their fate, as reported by The Mirror US. The images remained on the website for four hours, causing heartbreak to people who saw them before it was removed from the website. They captured the last moments of the family before they boarded the ill-fated flight.

CEO of New York Helicopters speaks out on the tragedy

Michael Roth who is the CEO of New York explained that the helicopter was leased from the owner of the aircraft based in Louisana. He told the The New York Post, “I'm absolutely devastated. The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, is that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter. And I haven’t seen anything like that in my 30 years being in business, in the helicopter business."

The family arrived in New York City earlier that day for vacation. The identity of the pilot is yet to be revealed.