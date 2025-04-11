Hudson River crash: Pilot’s final cry before the fatal helicopter crash can send chill down your spine

The pilot of the New York Helicopter Tour helicopter that crashed into New York City’s Hudson River on Thursday had warned that the aircraft was out of fuel—just minutes before the crash that claimed all six lives onboard. A crane vessel arrives at the scene where a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. AP/PTI(AP)

Among the victims was Agustín Escobar, the president of Siemens Spain, along with his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children. The family was visiting New York from Spain when the aircraft plunged into the river shortly after taking off from the Wall Street Heliport.

The helicopter lifted off at around 3:00 p.m., circled the Statue of Liberty, and then flew up the Hudson toward the George Washington Bridge. By 3:15 p.m., it was down in the water near Pier 40, closer to the New Jersey side. Eyewitnesses described terrifying sounds and sights.

“It was going so fast and it just went straight into the water... I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” one witness told Daily Mail.

“I heard a loud snap ... I looked over ... and I could see a helicopter falling on its side and splash into the water. I didn’t see anyone come out,” another added.

Pilot's final radio call before the fatal crash

Hours after the crash, Michael Roth, CEO of New York Helicopter, said the pilot had radioed that he needed fuel just moments before the crash.

“He called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn’t arrive,” Roth told The Telegraph.

“We’re all devastated. Every employee in our company is devastated. My wife has not stopped crying. The death of the child of any human being is a monumental disaster.”

The NTSB has since launched an investigation.

Emergency calls started coming in by 3:17 p.m. Rescue divers recovered all six victims—four pronounced dead at the scene, and two more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed.

The aircraft, a Bell 206L-4, was seen flying erratically just before it crashed. Footage showed it sinking into the cold, 50-degree waters as emergency crews raced in.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who were onboard… sadly all six victims have been pronounced deceased,” Mayor Eric Adams expressed.