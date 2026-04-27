‘I’m officially convinced’: YouTuber Matt Walsh mocks conspiracy theorists over ‘staged WHCD shooting' claims

Right-wing content creator Matt Walsh mocked people spreading conspiracy theories about Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, pointing out in a sarcastic X post what he believes is the illogical nature and lack of evidence for such claims. Conspiracy theories erupted in the past too, including about the ear injury the US President sustained after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

‘I’m officially convinced’ YouTuber Walsh mocked the theories in a sarcastic post, writing, “I’m officially convinced. It was a hoax. The Trump Administration recruited a leftist Kamala Harris voting Trump hater to participate in a staged assassination that would include the shooter getting shot at and then locked in federal prison for the rest of his life. The Kamala Harris voter agreed to this plan, that works against his political and personal interests, because he’s just like a really generous guy. Meanwhile the Trump Administration, despite dastardly planning multiple assassination hoaxes, decided to keep their patsy alive and a permanent liability to them, rather than just killing him like they could have easily done.”

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“They did this because they also are really strangely generous in a very odd and specific way. So in summary we have a plot where all parties involved are working against their own interests with no real discernible benefit to any of them. There is no evidence of this plan and it doesn’t even make any intuitive sense and the motives for everyone are unclear if not insane, but still I believe it because I’m a very smart person,” he added.