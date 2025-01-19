Immigration officers planning a ‘big f**king operation’ after Trump assumes office

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are planning to launch “ground operations” right after Donald Trump assumes office, according to a New York Post report. The agency's officials are preparing for a “big f**king operation” in cities that serve as hubs for illegal migrants. FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, on Jan. 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

The operation will reportedly target illegals with removal orders. “We aren’t arresting anyone and bringing them into custody, making room for what may happen next week,” a source told the outlet. John Fabbricatore, former ICE officer from the agency's Denver office, revealed that such operations ended during Joe Biden's administration.

Fabbricatore noted that “the men and women of ICE are looking forward to being able to do their job” again. More than 200 officials will carry out the Chicago sweep, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Back in December, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, warned that the arrests of illegals would be carried out first in Chicago.

“Chicago’s in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks,” Homan said at the time. When asked about the reports surrounding the “big raid” in Chicago during his Friday appearance on Fox News, he told host Jesse Walters that big raids will be carried out “all across the country.”

‘Chicago is just one of many places’

“Chicago is just one of many places. We’ve got 24 [ICE] field offices across the country. On Tuesday, ICE is finally going to go out and do their job. We’re going to take the handcuffs off ICE and let them go arrest criminal aliens. That’s what’s going to happen,” Homan said.

The incoming border czar noted that ICE officers will “enforce immigration law without apology,” adding that “no one's off the table.” “If they’re in the country illegally, they got a problem,” he continued before admitting, “We’ll wait until they get out of jail, then we’ll go out into the neighborhoods and get them.”