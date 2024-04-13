Indian American protestor Riddhi Patel's expletive-laden Modi rant resurfaces after ‘outrageous speech' in Bakersfield

An American woman of Indian origin, Riddhi Patel, is facing 18 felony charges post her Wednesday night arrest at Bakersfield City Council Hall for threatening to murder council members and Mayor Karen Goh. Riddhi Patel is arrested under 16 felony county(X)

The 28-year-old pro-Palestine protestor was spotted weeping after hearing the charges against her.

She was booked on suspicion of ten counts with intent to terrorise and eight other counts for threatening officials during her “outrageous speech.”

Patel's comments came to light when the Wednesday council meeting opened the room to public comments. She initiated her anti-Israel outburst, which the Hindu American Foundation eventually condemned for her invocation of Gandhi and Chaitra Navaratri while dropping threats to “murder” Bakersfield's mayor.

What was Riddhi Patel's controversial speech about?

Addressing the proposed security measures, the 28-year-old woman's address highlighted the crackdown on anti-Israel protests and the supposed “criminalisation” of the public.

She said: “You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors.” Before her message trailed away, she also dropped a massive threat: “We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you,” adding, “I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf******."

Soon after that, Patel's disgraceful speech went viral and her message was denounced. Her anti-Israel rhetoric quickly took a dark and contentious turn, as she added: “You guys are all horrible human beings, and Jesus probably would have killed you himself. And none of you care because you guys don't care about anything happening in Palestine or any other country where oppression occurs.”

Taking another drastic turn, Patel cited Mahatma Gandhi while also invoking the Chaitra Navaratri: “…You guys, those who votes to win in Bakersfield, parade Gandhi around and a Hindu holiday called Chaitra Navaratri that starts off this week. I remind you that these holidays that we practice, that other people in the global south practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors.”

As Patel's remarks ended with a direct threat to city officials, Bakersfield Mayor - Karen Goh - signalled police officers present at the premises to escort her out and “take care of that.”

The non-profit advocacy group, Hindu American Foundation, subsequently slammed Riddhi Patel's “outrageous” remarks in her threatening speech on X/Twitter. They wrote: “The escalation of #antisemitic rhetoric from anti-Israel demonstrations into terroristic threats is a horrific reality that we condemn. It must stop now.”

Riddhi Patel's 2021 Facebook post targetting Modi resurfaces online after her "outrageous speech" in which she threatened to "murder" city officials and Mayor Karen Goh.

As the video started doing rounds on the internet, one of her previous Facebook posts from 2021 also resurfaced online. Therein, her expletive-laden hate was directed towards the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as she wrote: "Man f**k Modi. F**k the BJP. F**k Nikki Haley. F**k Dinesh. F**k Bobby Jindal. F**k Hindu Fascism.