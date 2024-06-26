 Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla to invest $50 million to build Texas chemical plant - Hindustan Times
Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla to invest $50 million to build Texas chemical plant

Bloomberg |
Jun 26, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is investing $50 million to build a new chemical plant in Texas, United States.

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is investing $50 million to build a new chemical plant in the heart of the US oil-refining region as his Aditya Birla Group expands its North American footprint.

Aditya Birla styles itself as the largest Indian investor in the US, with more than $15 billion in assets in the country.(YouTube/@IIT Bombay Official Channel)
The project will involve a “state-of-the-art advanced materials site” on 35 acres in Beaumont, Texas, an area that’s home to some of the country’s biggest refineries and petrochemical complexes, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The plant will house research-and-development facilities and produce epoxies, according to the statement. Aditya Birla styles itself as the largest Indian investor in the US, with more than $15 billion in assets in the country.

