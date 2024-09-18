Indian-American CEO shares ‘worst’ experience on Delhi-bound Air India flight: Watch

An Indian-American passenger took to TikTok to criticise and slam Air India and share his “worst” experience while travelling on a business class seat from New Delhi to Chicago non-stop flight. Indian-American CEO was fuming while sharing how the journey was a total "nightmare."(TikTok/mondayswithmohan)

Anip Patel, CEO of CaPatel Investments shared it was the “nightmare” and the “worst first class cabin” he had on and paid $6300 dollars for this horrible experience.

Air India’s $400 million revamp promise

Notably, Air India is launching a $400 million refurbishment program. The Tata-owned airline is giving 67 of its aircraft a major makeover to elevate the passenger experience and become a world-class airline. The program takes off with 27 sleek Airbus A320neo planes getting a fresh new look, followed by 40 spacious Boeing aircraft. So top-tier customer service and experience offer is just a hoax?

ALSO READ| Air India Express staff attacked by unruly passenger at Mumbai airport

Patel started the video, sharing, “Come with me on the worst first-class cabin I ever been on.”

“This is Chicago to Delhi Non-Stop Air India, it was $6300, one-way or 25000mils,” and started showing every tit and bit of the first-class cabin. “Look at how gross this is-There was here and there things moving in every compartment, everything was ripped, or little do on it. I understand regular wear and tear but this was next level.”

Air-India's First-Class experience was a ‘total nightmare’

He went on sharing his “gross” experience, showing a white face wipe towel, saying, “This was next level guyz, this was warm towel, which was served cold. They have collabed with Ferragamo, this was decent, there was PJ's that was pretty soft, and then there were headphones that came out untangled they had little do on them.”

“Everything was little and broken.”

Patel then went on to show several stains on the recliner seat and absolutely expressed his annoyance with the food menu, which was 30% of its items. “This was a food menu , it looked very promising, but off course 30% of its items are not available. They only have one of each item. Four of us in the entire cabin and it was basically a first come first serve…they didn't even put a tablecloth over it. Then she forgot and she came back with one,” he fumed.

ALSO READ| Shankar Sharma praises Air India's new first class cabin: ‘Kidney bechna padega fares of others' will be crushed

While showing the order, “This was the samosa, it was very average, this soup was absolutely delicious-the only good thing on the flight.”

He also complained about how there was entertainment available on the 15-hour long flight, and Wifi too. “Off no entertainment. The entertainment system didn't work the entire 15hours,” he expressed, and added, “Everything is broken, they literally put tape on the walls.”

“It was a nightmare,” he concluded with a load of annoyance.