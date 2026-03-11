When will southbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway reopen? Details amid ‘police incident’

A police incident on the Interstate 15 in Draper, Salt Lake County, Utah, on Tuesday led to massive traffic closures. The police response is underway at Bangerter Highway off the I-15, the Utah Police Department confirmed. Representational. (Unsplash)

Utah Highway Patrol said that several lanes on the Southbound I-15 are closed, causing massive delays. In an update on X, the department said that drivers should expect "full or partial" delays "for several hours."

“Avoid the area and find an alternative route,” the update read. It is unclear what prompted the police incident on I-15.