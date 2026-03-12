Iran cyberattack row: White House fact-checks California drone attack claims; 'intentionally alarm'

Confusion and concern spread after reports suggested that Iran could target California during rising tensions in the Middle East. However, the White House has strongly pushed back against those claims saying the reports were based on unverified information and should not have been published as a confirmed threat. White House debunks reports of an Iranian drone threat to California. (AP)

White House rejects report of Iran threat The Trump administration on Thursday has rejected the reports that Iran had threatened to attack California in retaliation for the ongoing US-Israel military campaign.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized a report by ABC News, urging the network to retract its story. The report claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had warned police departments in California about a possible Iranian drone attack on the West Coast.

Leavitt said the story relied on false or incomplete information and was based on a single email sent to local law enforcement.

"This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people," Leavitt wrote in response to the network's story.

“They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY?" she added.