Iran Diego Garcia attack: US-UK military base distance, missile range in focus; ‘far beyond what we’ve seen before…'

Iran launched an attack on the Diego Garcia, US-UK joint military base in the Indian Ocean, but did not hit it, as per a report from The Wall Street Journal. Iran launched missiles at the US-UK Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per WSJ's Friday report, one of the missiles failed in flight when a US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, though it was not determined if the interceptor had succeeded. The report did not specify when Iran fired the missiles.

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However, it is the distance of the Diego Garcia base from Iran that has sparked discussions about the striking capabilities of Iranian missiles.

“4,118 km from Iran to Diego Garcia. Far beyond any previously known Iranian ballistic missile range,” one page noted on X.