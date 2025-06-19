Iran parliament ‘burning’ American flag, chanting ‘Death to America’ amid Israel conflict? Truth behind video

A video showing Iranian parliament members chanting ‘death to America’ while burning the American flag surfaced on social media amid Tehran's conflict with Israel. In the clip, almost a dozen lawmakers can be seen lighting a paper US flag on the parliament floor. However, the video is old. Iranian MPs burning US flag in the parliament(X)

The video, from 2018, shows Iranian lawmakers demonstrating against President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 international nuclear deal. The MPs had staged a protest, chanting ‘Death to America’. At the time, Iran's parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, said: “If Europe and important countries like Russia and China fill this international vacuum (in the deal), perhaps there will be a way to continue. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring them (US) to their senses with its nuclear actions.”

Read More: Who will succeed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if Israel takes him down? Here are top 5 contenders

"They have to know that under such circumstances, Iran has no commitment to remain in the nuclear position it was in before."

Re-sharing the video on social media, one person wrote: “In Iranian Parliament, MPs burn the American flag while chanting “Death to America,” and threaten to use a nuclear bomb against the American homeland. Iran is a BIGGER PROBLEM FOR US.”

“In #Iran Parliament, Mullah MPs burnt the #USA flag while chanting “Death to America,” & also threaten to use a nuclear bomb against the American homeland,” a second one said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump on whether US will join the Israel-Iran conflict

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he doesn't want to carry out a US strike on Iran but suggested he stands ready to act. The 78-year-old further warned Tehran about American troops joining Tel Aviv.

“I’m not looking to fight," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do.”

Read More: Whoopi Goldberg compares US to Iran in fiery clash with Alyssa Farah Griffin; ‘They just keep hanging Black people’

Trump earlier on Wednesday told reporters that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said of a potential U.S. strike in another exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” he added, signaling a decision could soon. “The next week is going to be very big — maybe less than a week."