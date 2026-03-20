Is Amazon down right now? Users ask 'why is everything unavailable' amid glitch reports; 'Can't add anything to cart'
As of 8 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had recorded more than 2,500 outage reports.
Several Amazon users are reporting issues with the shopping platform. According to Downdetector, reports began surfacing around 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Most users say they are unable to add items to their carts, with listings showing as “unavailable.” As of 8 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had recorded more than 2,500 outage reports. Amazon is yet to respond to the issue.
User reports
One person complained on DownDetector, "Adding items to my cart and then when I go to check out it says the items are no longer available. I go and select something else that is similar for my needs and go back to check out and the same thing again... item no longer available. I'm unable to complete any purchase."
Another added, "Can't add anything to my cart. Tells me item is no longer available on every item. Removes things from my cart and send to save for later or deletes it completely. Unable to shop or check out. Everything shows unavailable no matter what I search for. Extremely frustrating."
A third person reported, "Had a full cart. While I was trying to check out, most of the items from my cart were removed and now most of the items are saying they're unavailable."
Another user wrote, "Everything in my cart says unavailable? Over 33 things."
Another complained, "Most of my carts weirdly increases price from ex. $9.99 to $49.99 and currently not available. such a worst time to shop."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More