Is Amazon down right now? Users ask 'why is everything unavailable' amid glitch reports; 'Can't add anything to cart'

Several Amazon users are reporting issues with the shopping platform. According to Downdetector, reports began surfacing around 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Most users say they are unable to add items to their carts, with listings showing as “unavailable.” As of 8 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had recorded more than 2,500 outage reports. Amazon is yet to respond to the issue. Amazon down for several users. (REUTERS)

User reports One person complained on DownDetector, "Adding items to my cart and then when I go to check out it says the items are no longer available. I go and select something else that is similar for my needs and go back to check out and the same thing again... item no longer available. I'm unable to complete any purchase."

Another added, "Can't add anything to my cart. Tells me item is no longer available on every item. Removes things from my cart and send to save for later or deletes it completely. Unable to shop or check out. Everything shows unavailable no matter what I search for. Extremely frustrating."

A third person reported, "Had a full cart. While I was trying to check out, most of the items from my cart were removed and now most of the items are saying they're unavailable."