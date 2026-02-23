Is Cancún airport open? Flights canceled, delayed as hundreds of travelers are stranded

Operations continue at Cancún International Airport, but widespread delays and cancellations have left hundreds of travelers stranded and scrambling to rearrange plans. Disruptions have also affected Benito Juárez International Airport, amplifying travel chaos across two of Mexico’s busiest air hubs. A Magni Boeing 737 taxies on a runway at Cancun airport, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, on May 26, 2019. (AFP)

According to Rolling Out, a combined total of 62 delays and 29 cancellations were recorded across the two airports. Cancún was hit hardest, with 40 delayed flights and 23 cancellations, while Mexico City reported 22 delays and six cancellations.

The disruption comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, creating ripple effects for international tourists, business travelers and domestic commuters.

Major airlines affected Multiple carriers operating domestic and international routes were impacted. Rolling Out reports that Aeroméxico experienced three cancellations and 10 delays. American Airlines recorded one cancellation and two delays, while Volaris logged six delays. Avianca and Delta Air Lines also reported delays.

Passengers at both airports reported long queues, extended waits and confusion as airlines worked to reorganize schedules.

For travelers with tight connections, delays of several hours can result in missed tours, lost hotel bookings and unexpected expenses.

Cancún, which welcomed more than 29 million visitors last year, serves as a critical gateway connecting North America and Europe to Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Even modest disruptions can quickly spread through airline rotation schedules and crew assignments.

Why the disruptions happened Aviation authorities and travel reports cite several contributing factors, including surging passenger volumes, operational pressures on airlines, crew availability and weather-related disruptions.

As Travel and Tour World noted, the burden of rerouting aircraft and assisting passengers falls largely on airlines and airport operations teams when delays accumulate.

What travelers should do now Travelers heading to either airport are advised to check flight status through official airport portals or airline apps before departing for the terminal. Mexican passenger rights regulations generally entitle travelers to rebooking or refunds for canceled flights, and passengers are encouraged to speak directly with airline representatives about their options.

While the airports remain open, ongoing disruptions mean travelers should expect delays and allow extra time as operations stabilize.