Is Enhanced ID the same as a Real ID? What you should know

Flying in the United States will require a REAL ID, commonly spelled "Real ID," starting on May 7, 2025. For Real ID purposes, as well as for crossing borders to and from Canada and Mexico, New York State also offers an option called an Enhanced ID or Enhanced Driver's License.

Officials from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are urging people to obtain one of the updated IDs before the May 7 federal deadline, even if their current license is not yet up for renewal.

"There is not much time left to obtain a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID, and if you are not ready, you do not want to be stranded at airport security," said NYS DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "Now is the time to take care of this so you don't have to rush at the last minute."

However, both IDs resemble a typical driver's license, so some people wonder: What's the difference? Here's what you should know about New York's three identification options:

A REAL ID: What is it?

The federal REAL ID Act of 2005 established the REAL ID to enhance federal security following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Starting on May 7, 2025, all adults 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID to fly within the United States or enter military installations and federal buildings. (The deadline was originally set for 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Similar in appearance to regular driver's licenses and identification cards, REAL IDs also feature a circle with a star in the upper right corner.

A REAL ID is free of charge, but you must obtain it in person at a DMV location. You'll need to take a new photo and provide identification documents (see below for more details).

A REAL ID cannot be obtained by mail, phone, or internet. However, you can schedule an appointment online at your local DMV to update your current driver's license.

Enhanced ID: What is it?

New York residents have had access to the Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) since 2008. While it resembles a regular driver's license, an EDL includes a banner that reads "Enhanced" and features an American flag in the upper right corner. (In older versions, the flag is located in the lower right corner.)

For REAL ID purposes, an Enhanced ID can be used to enter government facilities, military installations, and fly on domestic flights. While a passport is still required for all international travel, an EDL is also accepted as identification at US land and sea borders for travel to and from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean nations.

To obtain an Enhanced Driver's License, you must present identification and proof of residency at a DMV office in person, just like with the REAL ID.

In addition to standard transaction fees, an EDL costs an additional $30.

Several other states, such as Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington, also offer REAL ID-compliant enhanced driver's licenses.

Do I need an Enhanced Driver's License or a REAL ID?

In the United States and New York State, standard driver's licenses and non-driver ID cards remain valid for both driving and identification. However, all new standard IDs issued after October 30, 2017, are marked with the words "NOT FOR FEDERAL PURPOSES," indicating they cannot be used to board US aircraft or enter federal buildings.

For domestic flights, you'll need a second legitimate form of identification, such as a passport, REAL ID, or EDL.

In other words, you don’t need to rush to obtain a REAL ID or EDL if you don’t plan to fly soon or travel to Canada. Additionally, if you currently have a valid US passport, Global Entry card, U.S. Department of Defense ID, federally recognized tribal photo IDs, transportation worker identity credentials, or US Merchant Mariner credentials, you can travel without a REAL ID or EDL.

REAL IDs are not required for voting, registering to vote, applying for federal benefits, obtaining health care (including hospitals), law enforcement, court hearings, or participating in law enforcement investigations or processes.

To ensure they can travel in the future, the New York State DMV strongly advises residents to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver's License immediately.

Both can be used as legitimate forms of identification to obtain a driver's license, board domestic flights, and enter federal buildings. The primary distinction is that, while an Enhanced ID allows passport-free travel to Canada, Mexico, and certain Caribbean nations, international travel still requires a passport.

The price of an Enhanced Driver's License is $30 more than that of a REAL ID, which is the same price as a regular ID.

How to obtain an Enhanced or REAL ID?

According to the New York State DMV, you will need to provide the following documents:

*Identity documentation: This must include your full first, middle (if applicable), and last names. Acceptable documents include a valid driver's license, birth certificate, or passport. As required by federal law, this name will appear on your card.

*Social Security Number documentation: You must provide your original Social Security card or a W-2 form with your complete SSN if you have a valid NY license, permit, or ID card. If you do not have a driver's license or state-issued ID, you must provide your Social Security card or a letter from the Social Security Administration stating that you are not eligible for a Social Security number.

*Date of birth documentation: A birth certificate or another document that proves your date of birth.

*Proof of US citizenship or lawful status: A valid passport serves as proof of US citizenship, lawful permanent residency, or temporary lawful status.

*Proof of New York State residency: Two distinct pieces of proof, such as a utility bill, bank account statement, or mortgage statement. A P.O. Box is not acceptable.

*Name change documentation (if applicable): If the name on your application differs from the name on your proof of identity, lawful status, or Social Security documentation, you must present court- or government-issued documentation of the event that caused your name change (e.g., marriage license, divorce decree, adoption, or court-order document).