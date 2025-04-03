Real ID vs Regular ID: What are the key differences?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will stop accepting ordinary driver's licenses from US citizens wishing to board commercial domestic flights as of May 7, 2025. Instead, in order to fly, you will need a valid ID. Ordinary driver's licenses and actual IDs are very different, despite their resemblance. (Unsplash/representative )

You still have plenty of time to obtain a Real ID license, which is slightly different from a regular driver's license.

This is the distinction between a driver's license and a real ID, and why it matters.

Also read: Elon Musk reveals 4 lakh Social Security numbers stolen: 'Someone's going to be arrested'

Driver's license versus REAL ID

Despite their similarities, real IDs and ordinary driver's licenses differ significantly. Although a Real ID meets stricter security requirements, both permit you to drive a car in the US lawfully. A regular driver's license will no longer be accepted by TSA at airports as of May 2025.

These are the primary distinctions between a driver's license and a real ID.

Real ID Driver's license Confirms your identity and permits you to enter or board certain federal facilities, airplanes, and military bases. Can also permit you to operate a motor vehicle. Permits you to operate a motor vehicle and confirms your identity. The card has a Real ID-compliant star on the top-right corner. The card doesn’t have a Real ID star in the corner. Prev Next

Real ID

Congress set national security requirements for state-issued identity and driver's licenses in the Real ID Act of 2005. The act forbids states that don't achieve these requirements from granting licenses and ID cards to specific federal entities.

There are three primary circumstances in which the TSA employs Real IDs to identify and authorise entry for US citizens:

*Getting to some federal facilities

*Getting on aeroplanes

*Accessing military installations

If the card includes one of the following compatible stars in the upper right corner, you can be sure that it is a real ID.

Also read: Elon Musk calls for arrest of leaders of ‘fake’ NGOs that receive federal funds, ‘It’s a giant money laundering scheme’

A driver's license

A driver's license is a document provided by the state government that verifies your identification and gives you permission to drive. Depending on the infraction that resulted in the points, your insurance prices may potentially rise as a result of your driver's license.

The compliance star in the upper-right corner is the primary distinguishing feature between a driver's license and a real ID. A Real ID will have it, but a driver's license won't.

How to obtain a valid ID

The Real ID application process is similar to that of obtaining a regular driver's license. To apply for a Real ID, you can go to the driver's license office in your state. More paperwork than is required for a regular driver's license will probably be required by your state.

Money and time needed to obtain a REAL ID

The processing time in your state can affect how long it takes to obtain a REAL ID. To learn more about costs, wait times, and when you can expect to receive your REAL ID after applying for one, visit the DMV website in your state.

How a regular driver's license is obtained

You must bring the necessary paperwork to your local DMV in order to obtain a regular driver's license. Depending on the rules and procedures in your state, you might even be able to renew your licence online. Generally speaking, the procedure is comparable to obtaining a Real ID.

Time and money needed to obtain a regular driver's license

Processing times and the DMV office in your state determine how long it takes to obtain a regular driver's license. For an estimate of the cost and processing time, visit the DMV website in your state.

Also read: Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits the El Salvador prison where deported Venezuelans are held

Locating the Real ID regulations in your state

All states and territories must adhere to the Real ID standard standards set forth by the federal government. Visit the website or give your local DMV a call if you have any further questions. On their websites, the TSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also offer useful information.