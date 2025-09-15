Eric Adams dropping out rumors are ‘bulls**t’: Insider reveals New York Mayoral race is still on

Eric Adams is gearing up to take on Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani in the race to be New York's mayor. However, the current New York mayor is also having to battle rumors of him dropping out of the race. To that end, his spokesperson Todd Shapiro reportedly released another statement, to assure people of Adams' intention to continue. Eric Adams quashed rumors of him dropping out of the NY Mayoral race earlier in August too.(REUTERS)

Shapiro, in the purported statement said, “Let me be perfectly clear: any rumor or tweet suggesting Mayor Adams is stepping down this week is complete bullsh*t. These lies are being spread by desperate opponents who can’t match the mayor’s record, his campaign energy, or his support across this city. The truth is Mayor Adams has more than 20 events scheduled this weekend alone, including major rallies and community stops, plus dozens of fundraisers lined up. The campaign is alive, strong, and fully engaged — just like the mayor himself. Eric Adams is in this race to win it, and no amount of fake chatter or political spin will change that.”

HT.com has not been able to independently verify the statement. The statement comes after News 12 reported, citing sources that Adams was planning to drop out of the race this week.

Eric Adams quashed rumors before

This is not the first time the rumor mill has demanded Adams' attention. Earlier this month, Adams said he intended to remain in the race. This came amid reports that President Donald Trump's administration was giving him job offers to drop out of the race.

“I am in this race. And I am the only one who can beat Mamdani,” he had said. However, reports of Adams possibly dropping out have stopped. On September 11, NBC New York reported that Adams signaled a change in an off-the-record meeting with leaders of the city. He reportedly signaled that he was ready to drop out if it was for the best of the city.

On September 12, though, it was reported that Adams blasted these reports of him dropping out, telling Daily News “What I’m concerned about is the undermining of my campaign, all these rumors, all of these lies. Folks had me going to Saudi Arabia, they had me going to HUD, they had me going to the Yankee game. They had me going to Washington on Monday. I mean, why don’t we start reporting the truth? I’m campaigning.”

While NBC New York had reported Adams had plans to conduct a poll ‘to make a decision’, the mayor told Daily News that this poll was to survey voters to figure out the ‘right messaging’ for his campaign.