Is Google Gemini down? Users receive ‘1076’ and ‘1099’ error messages

Users of Google's Gemini are experiencing an outage. The issues appeared to have commenced at approximately 6:11 AM ET / 11:11 AM GMT, coinciding with a significant increase in reports on Downdetector from both the United States and the United Kingdom. Currently, there are 480 reports from the United States and 440 from the United Kingdom. Google Gemini down: A reported outage is affecting Google Gemini users, with Downdetector.com noting 353 incidents. (AP)

Comments include "error 1076," "error 1099," and "Google says everything is fine."

Google Gemini serves as an AI-driven conversational assistant that is seamlessly incorporated into Google Search, Workspace, One, and Cloud. It provides immediate responses, facilitates creative content creation, and offers sophisticated productivity tools throughout the Google ecosystem.

Several frustrated users took to X to report about the problem, with one writing: “Am i the only one having Gemini not working at the moment with a workspace account ? error 1076 and 1099 when starting new prompt, same on web and app, user did not reach the quotas. @GeminiApp @Google.”

“same here, i've got this problem since 2 hours ago,” another said.

“is Gemini app down or what???? #Gemini,” a third user asked.

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