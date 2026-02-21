Is Manon leaving KATSEYE? Member announces temporary hiatus — ‘She went through a lot’

The news prompted reactions across social media, with many fans voicing support. One user wrote that Manon has faced hate and harassment since her debut and urged her to take the time she needs to recover.

KATSEYE member Manon has announced a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing, according to an update shared by Pop Crave on X.

Others questioned whether the break was due to burnout or performance pressures, while some comments were critical.

Despite speculation, no timeline has been given for her return, and no additional details about her condition have been released.