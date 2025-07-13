Is Prince Louis not ready to attend Wimbledon matches? Here's what we know

Kate Middleton is a regular at Wimbledon. But in 2025, it is her youngest son and soon-to-be 7-year-old Prince Louis who stole the attention, not with his fun presence, but with his absence, especially since he has yet to make his debut at this prestigious event that draws global attention every summer. At Wimbledon 2025, Princess Kate attended without Prince Louis, who has yet to debut at the event. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)(AFP)

After the Princess of Wales made her first solo appearance at Wimbledon amid loud cheers and applause, she was joined by her family on the second day. The royal family made their way to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025.

While all eyes were quickly on them before the match, royal fans noticed that Prince William and Princess Kate were surprisingly joined only by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, Prince Louis was not present with them in the Royal Box, as reported by People.

Why might Prince George not be fit to attend Wimbledon yet?

Royal fans are speculating about several possible reasons why Prince Louis might have missed Wimbledon 2025. The young royal is still younger than the age at which his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their debut.

Prince George first joined his mom at the age of 8 and even got the opportunity to hold Novak Djokovic’s trophy for a few moments. At the same age, his sister Princess Charlotte made her debut in 2023, where her presence and etiquette were admired, just like her mother’s. So, the family may still feel that Prince Louis isn’t quite ready to attend Wimbledon matches, which are lengthy and require a certain level of decorum from royal attendees.

It’s undeniable that fans are eagerly waiting for Prince Louis’s Wimbledon debut, especially after he charmed the public with his cute antics at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, his grandfather King Charles’s coronation, and even the recent Trooping the Colour event held last month.

Kate Middleton's emotional return to Wimbledon 2025

Princess Kate has taken her responsibilities as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with great dedication. She hasn’t missed Wimbledon since 2016, except in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George. However, her first appearance at the 2025 edition, for the women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, was an emotional one.

According to the New York Post, Kate was met with a standing ovation, as the appearance was one of her first public outings since completing her preventative chemotherapy in September 2024.

FAQs

Why wasn't Prince Louis at Wimbledon?

Prince Louis is yet to make his debut at Wimbledon, and according to Pople, he is still too young to attend the long event.

Who sat next to Princess Kate at Wimbledon?

For the Wimbledon women’s final in 2025, Princess Kate was seated next to American tennis legend Billie Jean King.