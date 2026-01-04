Is there really a proposal to make Venezuela the 51st US State? What we know

In an overnight military operation on Saturday, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removed them from the country to face prosecution in the United States, according to US President Donald Trump. A person reacts holding Venezuelan and U.S. flags as Venezuelan immigrants celebrate after the United States struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and they were brought to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (MDC Brooklyn), in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.(REUTERS)

Speaking at a news conference later on Saturday, Trump said the United States was “going to run” Venezuela temporarily until a transition of power could take place.

Trump also claimed that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez had been sworn in as president shortly before he addressed reporters, and said she had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“She is essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again. Very simple,” Trump said.

Rodríguez rejects Trump's claims

However, in a televised address following Trump’s remarks, Rodríguez made no mention of speaking with Rubio, being sworn in as president, or cooperating with the United States.

Instead, she demanded that the US release Maduro, described him as Venezuela’s rightful leader, and said the events unfolding in the country amounted to "an atrocity that violates international law."

Rodríguez did leave open the possibility of dialogue with Washington, while also urging supporters of the ruling party to remain calm.

“Here, we have a government with clarity, and I repeat and repeat again … we are willing to have respectful relations,” she said, referring to the Trump administration. “It is the only thing we will accept for a type of relationship after having attacked (Venezuela)."

Also Read: US strikes on Venezuela LIVE: Captured Maduro arrives in New York; Delcy Rodriguez ordered Venezuela's interim president

Fact Check: No proposal to make Venezuela the 51st US State

Amid these developments, several posts circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook claimed that the United States had proposed making Venezuela the country’s 51st state.

That claim is not true.

There is no evidence of any formal or serious proposal by the US government to make Venezuela the 51st state of the United States.

The phrase "51st state" has appeared in recent discourse primarily as rhetoric or accusation amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

In November 2025, Venezuelan officials, including Vice President Rodríguez, accused the United States of attempting to turn Venezuela into its "51st state," a claim made in response to increased US military pressure and diplomatic actions against the Maduro government.

However, no documentation, legislation, or official proposal supporting such a plan exists.

(With inputs from AP)