As many wonder when Donald Trump’s promised $2,000 tariff dividend would come, the US President has shared an update himself. While Trump needs the Congress’ support to implement the move, he told reporters on Friday, November 14, that the payments would come “sometime next year, during the year,” according to Forbes. He added, “We’ve taken in a lot of money from tariffs. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend.” Is Trump giving Americans $2000 this month? What the tariff check plan really means (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)(REUTERS)

What the tariff check plan means

Trump explained in a Truth Social post on November 9 that the promised $2,000 would not be issued to “high income people.” “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” the President wrote. “We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER.”

He added, “We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone”.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed that the Trump administration has talked about restricting the proposed $2,000 tariff dividend to families that make less than six figures. “Well, there are a lot of options here that the president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate and those — that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000,” Bessent told ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday, November 12.

On being asked if the Trump administration decided on that limit, Bessent said, “We haven’t. It’s in discussion.”

‘That’s another wrinkle here’

Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate, explained that even though checks “would be a popular policy,” “direct deposit payments are unlikely to happen without Congress being on board.” Congressional approval would be especially difficult since a partisan battle is underway, he said, adding, according to CNBC, “That’s another wrinkle here.”

Things could, however, change if the political tide shifts. “We do not see stimulus checks in the near future, but could see greater Congressional interest as we approach the midterm elections, especially if we see weakness among consumers,” Raymond James Washington policy analyst Ed Mills wrote in a November 9 research note.

Some economists believe that direct payments could cause inflation to flare up again, per the outlet. A 2023 research from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that pandemic-era fiscal stimulus contributed to a rise in inflation of about 2.6 percentage points in the United States.

“Money is money, and when more money comes into the economy to chase the same amount of goods and services, it’s going to be inflationary,” Kates said.