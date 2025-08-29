Is Uber down? User reports indicate problems with Uber Pro card app

The Uber Pro card app seems to be down for several users in the US. Downdetector noted a surge in outages of Uber, with user reports indicating problems. The Uber Pro card is a business debit Mastercard and bank account powered by Branch designed to help one keep more of what they earn.(Uber)

The Uber Pro card is a business debit Mastercard and bank account powered by Branch designed to help one keep more of what they earn. One can use it for purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

People complain about Uber Pro card app outage

People took to X to complain to Uber Support about the Uber Pro card app not working.

“Please fix the app many of us can't get into the Uber Pro Card app,” one person commented. Another said, “Hey fix your Uber pro app. No one can see their money right now. Reddit is blowing up rn.”

Yet another remarked, “It's a lot of us. Your Uber pro app is down.”

Others outlined their problems as well. “Branch app on Android for Uber Pro card is not working! I can't access my money. And they are not answering their phone. I need to use the card to get gas to do an UberEats shift,” said one.

One person advised that uninstalling and reinstalling the pro card app might help. “Uninstall the pro card app until later that’s what I did mine kept giving me an error now I can get rides,” they said on X.

The issue made its way to Reddit as well, where one person asked others if they were facing the same problem. The image they shared, showed a ‘Something went wrong’ message on the screen, when they tried to log in.

“YES omg its driving me nuts bc ALL my $ is on it,” a Reddit user replied. A person claiming to be from Texas said “Houston area. Mine was out for awhile. It’s slow but it working. Was able to unlock my card. Gotta transfer my funds over since im it doing uber anymore.”

Uber is yet to release any official statement about the problems on the Uber Pro card app. Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims of users who say they faced issues.