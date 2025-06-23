Is US vulnerable to cyberattacks, lone wolf threats after strikes on Iran nuclear sites?

Americans could potentially be at risk of targeted cyberattacks and terrorist assaults by lone wolves following US airstrikes on strategic nuclear installations in Iran, stated former FBI investigator Bill Daly. People protest against the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, ICE immigration raids, and in support of Palestinians during a demonstration outside the Westwood Federal Building in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 22, 2025.(AFP)

Bill Daly dealt with international counterintelligence and attempted to prevent terrorist strikes. Speaking to Fox News Digital, he said that cybersecurity should be a top priority while physical infrastructure like power plants and railroads may be in jeopardy.

“You also look at things such as power plants, utilities, that type of infrastructure, where if they were able to put a concentrated effort towards a cyberattack, you could diminish the electrical grids, and other kinds of technical infrastructure,” Daly stated. “We know they've looked at ways to try to get into our infrastructure, or controlling water resources or water systems or [the] electrical grid.”

He claimed that the likelihood of a sophisticated cyberattack gets increased if Iranian state-sponsored terrorists, as compared to lone wolf terrorists, are planning an assault.

He hinted that they could try to attack the power grid without sending somebody.

Bill Daly blames Biden's open border policy

Daly further stated that possible cybercriminals may “overwhelm the internet infrastructure” and disable vital systems for Americans' daily lives.

He, however, is also concerned that the number of dangerous actors currently present in the US is unknown due to the Biden administration's open border policy.

“Joe Biden open borders really gives me a reason to be cautious and concerned, because we just don't know who these people are. If we stopped literally hundreds of people on terror watchlists, who's to say how many people have come across who have not been caught?”

Daly says terror groups awaiting right time to launch a strike

Daly, who recalled the 9/11 attacks, claimed that the terror groups in the US may be following orders from a foreign authority and waiting for the orders or the right to launch an attack.

In the same way, he claimed that lone wolf attackers who are not affiliated with any group may potentially be inspired to launch an assault at random.

Meanwhile, the FBI is keeping a close eye out for both lone wolves and cells.