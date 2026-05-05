Is Verizon down in US? Here's why your phone is in SOS mode and what's the cause of outage

Verizon customers in the Mahoning Valley experienced a frustrating situation on Tuesday — they were unable to make calls, send texts, or access data. This disruption, which began to be reported by users as early as 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, was part of a much larger outage affecting the Eastern region of the country, with sporadic reports of issues occurring elsewhere across the nation. On Tuesday, Verizon customers in the Mahoning Valley were unable to make calls or access data due to a widespread outage caused by fiber cuts in Western Pennsylvania. (Bloomberg)

Based on the heat map provided by Downdetector, it appears that New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Boston, and New Orleans are experiencing the most significant service interruptions.

Over fifty percent of the reports from Verizon pertained to mobile phones, while 17% were related to 5G home internet, and 15% were associated with mobile internet.

A report map illustrates areas of high activity in New Orleans, along the Gulf Coast, and what seems to be the Jackson, Mississippi region, as per Clarion Ledger.

Certain mobile users said that their devices were in SOS mode, lacking any cell signal.

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Cause of Verizon outage The cause of the outage, as confirmed by Verizon’s support team on X, previously known as Twitter, was a physical issue. Fiber cuts in Western Pennsylvania were hindering wireless customers from connecting to the network, and engineers were actively engaged in efforts to restore service.

Tips for Verizon customers Verizon customers have the option to access Verizon's check network status page, where they can input their precise address or phone number to retrieve real-time information pertaining to their specific location.

Those who still possess Wi-Fi connectivity are advised to enable Wi-Fi calling on their devices, a feature that directs both voice calls and text messages via an internet connection instead of the cellular network.

In the event of a network outage, Verizon suggests connecting to Wi-Fi for data usage and activating Wi-Fi calling for voice communications — and once service is restored, a simple restart of the device should automatically re-establish the connection.