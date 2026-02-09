Israel's security cabinet approved a series of measures on Sunday set to deepen Israeli control over the occupied West Bank, paving the way for further settlement expansion in the Palestinian territory. Israel announces measures to deepen control over West Bank

The territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967, would form the largest part of any future Palestinian state but is seen by many on the religious right as Israeli land.

"The security cabinet today approved a series of decisions... fundamentally changing the legal and civil reality in Judea and Samaria," a statement said, using the biblical names for the West Bank.

The measures, announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Israel Katz, include the removal of decades-old regulations barring Jewish citizens from purchasing land in the West Bank, according to a joint statement by the two ministers.

Smotrich said the move aimed at "deepening our roots in all regions of the Land of Israel and burying the idea of a Palestinian state".

Kats said "Judea and Samaria is the heart of the country, and strengthening it is a paramount security, national, and Zionist interest".

The reforms also envisage transferring authority over building permits for settlements in parts of Palestinian cities, including Hebron, from the Palestinian Authority's municipal bodies to Israel.

Until now, construction changes in the city's Jewish community required approval from both the local municipality and Israeli authorities, the Times of Israel reported, citing the statement.

Under the new arrangements, such changes would require Israeli authorisation only.

"We are committed to removing barriers, creating legal and civil certainty, and allowing settlers to live, build and develop on equal footing with every citizen of Israel," Katz said in the statement.

The measures would also allow Israeli authorities to administer certain religious sites even when they are located in areas under Palestinian Authority control, the statement said.

The Palestinian presidency in Ramallah condemned the decision, saying it was aimed at "deepening attempts to annex the occupied West Bank".

The presidency said the "decisions reflect an open Israeli attempt to legalise settlement expansion, land confiscation, and the demolition of Palestinian properties, even in areas under Palestinian sovereignty".

The Palestinian Authority exercises control over some discontiguous areas of the West Bank.

The Yesha Council, an organisation representing the majority of West Bank settlers, praised the moves, saying the "the Israeli government today declared, de facto, that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people".

The announcement comes days ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump.

Trump has opposed Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements and outposts across the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Around three million Palestinians live in the territory.

In 2025, settlement expansion reached its highest level since at least 2017, when the United Nations began tracking the data, according to a recent UN report.

Israel approved 19 settlements in December alone.

mib-jd/dcp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.