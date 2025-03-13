Israeli children seek Trump's help to 'bring daddy' being held in Gaza back

The children of Israeli hostage Omri Miran have appealed to US President Donald Trump to ensure the safe return of their father from Hamas captivity. The children of Israeli hostage Omri Miran pleaded to US President Donald Trump to bring their father back home(Screengrab/ Lishi Lavi-Miran)

Miran, is among 59 hostages who have not yet been freed after 523 days of captivity, after the attacks in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Also Read: Israel to cut electricity supply to Gaza ahead of truce talks with Hamas

Out of the 59, only 24 are believed to be alive, including 47-year-old Miran, whose escape has been delayed as Israel and Hamas negotiate the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

The wife of the hostage, Lishi Lavi-Miran posted a video of her children, who had drawn posters in support of their father, and tagged President Trump to plead for her husband's safe return.

Also Read: Israel's move to cut off Gaza's electricity supply ‘cheap, unacceptable blackmail’, says Hamas

She wrote, “Dear Donald Trump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you’re the one who brings daddies home to their kids.”

“Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families. We are counting on you. Thank you, POTUS!” Lavi-Miran added.

Also Read: Indian rickshaw driver killed while crossing Israel border, family says he was promised a job

In the video, which has now gone viral on X, the two young girls asked the President to help free their father in Hebrew, and thanked him while hugging and kissing photos of Omri Miran.

The post garnered support from people all across the world, praying for Miran's return. Rescued hostage Noa Aragamani, who awaits the release of her partner Avinatan Or, replied to the post, saying “I can’t wait to see you all hugging Omri again."

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is currently in Qatar attempting to mediate the negotiations for the next phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel has proposed a 60-day extension to the current ceasefire, and called for the release of 10 living hostages.

Hamas has called for a more permanent ceasefire and has urged that mediating entities - US, Qatar and Egypt, bring Israel to the table.

"We call on mediators in Egypt and Qatar, as well as the guarantors in the US administration, to ensure that the occupation complies with the agreement and proceeds with the second phase according to the agreed-upon terms," Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, told AFP.