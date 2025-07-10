'It sounds like Donald Trump!': Queen Elizabeth's old joke goes viral. Here's why

A humorous conversation between Queen Elizabeth II and David Attenborough, the well- known nature filmmaker, has resurfaced online and has gone viral. The footage was shot in June 2017 at Buckingham Palace, where the late queen made a dry, humorous remark as a helicopter soared overhead. Queen Elizabeth's old joke about Donald Trump is going viral(File/AP)

"Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?" she asks Attenborough. With a grin, she remarks, “Sounds like President Trump… or President Obama.”

TikTok makes the queen's joke go viral

The short video, taken from ITV's 2018 documentary The Queen’s Green Planet, has reappeared on TikTok.

The initial video was captured while Queen Elizabeth II and Attenborough strolled through her garden, talking about nature and climate change. During this period, Donald Trump served as President but had not made an official visit to the UK. His initial encounter with the queen occurred in July 2018, three months following the release of the documentary.

Queen Elizabeth's humorous instances in the documentary

The Queen’s Green Planet was filled with royal wit. At one moment, Attenborough noted a sundial situated in the shade. The queen remarked, “Had we thought of that? That it was planted in the shade? It wasn’t in the shade originally, I’m sure. Maybe we could move it.”

As reported by ITV News, the lead gardener of the palace subsequently verified that the sundial was relocated following her comment.

During a more heartfelt moment, while Attenborough discussed the trees that could thrive there in 50 years, the queen responded, “It might easily be, yes. I won’t be here though.”

FAQs

Who was Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving as Queen of the United Kingdom from 1952 until her passing in 2022.

Where is the viral Queen Elizabeth clip from?

The clip comes from the ITV documentary The Queen’s Green Planet, filmed in 2017 and broadcast in 2018.

What was the Queen's real name?

Her real name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, according to The Royal Mint Museum.