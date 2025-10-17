Search
Jake Koehler's shark attack video is AI-made; YouTuber Dallymd was not killed off Florida's coast

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 05:56 am IST

A viral video falsely claims YouTuber Jake Koehler (Dallymd) was killed by a shark off Florida's coast; but it’s a hoax—the footage is AI-generated.

A video has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing Jake Koehler, the underwater YouTuber who goes by the name Dallymd, being attacked by a shark. Some posts claimed that Koehler was killed in the attack, which supposedly took place off the coast in Florida.

Screengrabs from the viral AI generated video of Jake Koehler.
However, it is a hoax, and Jake Koehler was not killed in a shark attack. The video going viral is AI-generated.

Here's the viral video:

The video originated over the last two weeks on what appeared to be a San Francisco 49ers fan account, named 49ers Empire. It went viral on social media and fellow influencer Ocean Ramsey reportedly also paid tribute to ‘Scuba Jake.’

Is the video real? Truth behind Jake Koehler's death video

The video appears to be evidently morphed by AI, where Koehler can be seen in one of his scuba diving adventures. The emergence of the shark and its subsequent attack on the individual has clear evidence of being reimagined using Artificial Intelligence.

Additionally, no reports or official sources have confirmed the death of Koehler, such as the police, hospital, or his family members. As a result, the video and the claim have all the elements of a deliberately spread hoax to mislead his fans.

This story is being updated.

