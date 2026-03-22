James Gracey death: Brother remembers University of Alabama student in emotional post, ‘I’m not ready to say goodbye…’

“To my Beautiful Big Brother, Jimmy, I don’t know what to say or how to deal with this. I can’t believe it. I’m gonna miss all the texts and calls about hockey, school, and life in general. I’m not ready to say goodbye to that. All the random inside jokes and mom would have no idea what we were talking about,” younger brother Tommy Gracey wrote.

University of Alabama student James Gracey’s brother paid a heart-wrenching tribute to him after his body was found floating in the Mediterranean Sea outside a club in Barcelona. The Instagram post included snaps of the two from hockey games, family photos from Christmas and vacations, and photos of the two brothers hugging.

“I still don’t know what you did at Ignatius to get so popular. I still have people asking if I’m your brother. I guess you really didn’t want to tell me. I don’t know how to get through this or how to take over your roll in the family. Your courage for all of us was inspiring. All the boat rides and night swims at the lake. I can’t say goodbye yet. I would do anything to have just one more conversation with you. I fell in love with Ignatius hockey by going to literally every game I physically could be at, including the 9:30pm Wednesday night game in the middle of nowhere. I’m gonna miss visiting you at Alabama. The tours of the frat houses and random spots on campus you have the most funny but weird stories for. You always tried to put a smile on everyone’s face,” he continued.

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Tommy added, “I loved when we would talk about the red wings and other sports teams. I smiled everytime I got the notification that you’re calling or texting me. When I visited you for the first time at bama and I ran into your arms Is a memory I will cherish forever, thank you for that. Thank you for everything. I just can’t believe that’s all over. I will do my best to pass on your legacy. What a ride dude. I can’t wait to see you again in eternal paradise. I love you and fly high, Jimmy.”

What happened to James Gracey? James, 20, an Illinois-native spring breaker, was last seen at 3 am on March 17 after a night of partying at popular seaside nightclub Shoko Barcelona. Surveillance footage showed him stumbling near the shore and falling into the water. His body was found on March 19, El Pais reported, citing authorities.

James was alone when the incident took place, just a few feet from the Japanese-themed club, the footage showed. His wallet, with his cash and other belongings inside, was also discovered floating near his body.

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James’ phone was found in another person’s possession. His family said they were not sure if his phone was lost or stolen before his death.

Barcelona cops have publicly indicated that James’ death was accidental. However, investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he was drugged before he fell to his death. Cops privately suspect that James was under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both when he drowned, a source told Fox News Digital.