JD Vance gives shocking statement as he defends deportation of ‘innocent’ Maryland father to El Salvador prison

Despite the fact Kilmer Abrego-Garcia had protected status, Vance defended his deportation to El Salvador, with Trump administration saying that they can’t do anything to get him back.

Vance took to X to react to the questions about the error. In his government's defense, he asserted that the move was justified, highlighting that court records verified the man as an MS-13 gang member, who was found guilty with no legal right to stay in the United States.

“My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here,” the US Vice President wrote.

Vance also attacked individuals who opposed the deportation, saying that the focus should be on the American citizens who are impacted by gang violence.

“My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they it,” the user added.

JD Vance faces backlash over Kilmer Abrego-Garcia deportation statement

Meanwhile, several Trump administration critics called out Vance's remarks, with one netizen labelling him as “disgusting" and “shameless LIAR.” “Trump’s administration (minus Vance,) ADMITTED they mistakenly deported a Maryland father, an immigrant with protected legal status, to El Salvador. Now, they claim U.S. courts lack jurisdiction to return him home. 😡 This is DISGUSTING. This is NOT America,” the netizen added.

“Why did the administration itself admit the deportation was an error if now the new line is to defend it (with an error itself, the guy was not convicted of a crime),” a second user commented.

A look at govt statement on Maryland father deportation

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acknowledged in an application in Maryland federal court that it mistakenly sent Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the infamously cruel CECOT jail in El Salvador.

“On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” the government wrote.

The admission came as Abrego Garcia's family has urged the federal government to ask El Salvador to send him back to the United States.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration contended that a US court lacks authority to give orders pertaining to the man's custody and release since he is no longer in US custody.

According to court filings, Abrego Garcia fled from gangs in his native El Salvador, where he was allegedly harassed, beaten, and given kidnapping and death threats and kidnapping as part of extortion attempts. He entered the US without a visa probably in 2011 and resided in Maryland.