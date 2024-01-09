close_game
News / World News / Us News / Jeffrey Epstein list: Google co-founder Sergey Brin, his ex-wife vacationed on ‘paedophile island’

Jeffrey Epstein list: Google co-founder Sergey Brin, his ex-wife vacationed on ‘paedophile island’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 09, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki visited the island as "Sergey wanted try out his new kite surfing equipment," according to a Jeffrey Epstein accuser

A new set of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed on Monday, January 8, revealed that Google co-founder Sergey Brin vacationed on Jeffrey Epstein’s “paedophile island” with his ex-wife Anne Wojcicki, who was his fiance back then. Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome claimed in a string of 2016 emails that she met the duo on the paedophile’s private island. The emails were sent to journalist Maureen Callahan at the time.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's island(AFP file)
Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's island(AFP file)

At the time, Ransome said she would share with Callahan some photos from the time, including one that showed her with Brin and Wojcicki. “I also have other photo’s [sic] of the Epstein girls and I, whilst on the Island including a couple of pictures of me with Sergey Brin and his then finance Anne Wojcicki,” Ransome said in the email, according to New York Post.

“I met the pair when they visited the Island for the day as Sergey wanted try out his new kite surfing equipment as he had only just started surfing and was very eager to try out his new equipment with us girls,” she continued.

It was reported in the past that Epstein, back in 2004, helped bring Brin on as a client of JPMorgan Chase. 

Ransome, in these emails, also claimed that former President Donald Trump allegedly had “sexual relations” with one of her unnamed friends “on regular occasions” at Epstein’s home. She added that she had copies of tapes made by Epstein of his high-profile friends, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Trump and British business magnate Richard Branson.

However, in another email later that year, Ransome walked back on the allegations. “I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this,” according to the filing, adding that “only bad things” and “pain for my family” would come from going public. Ransome, years later in 2019, wrote in a New Yorker article that she “invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour.”

