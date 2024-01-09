Jeffrey Epstein's list: Who is Nadia Marcinkova, the late paedophile's ‘global girl’?

The New York Post reported that Nadia Marcinkova, a former associate of the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has disappeared from her home after a court released new information about the case. Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Nadia Marcinkova vanishes as the court exposes high-profile figures.(Reuters/Flickr-Nadia Marcinkova)

The documents reveal how Epstein, the notorious paedophile, operated a sex trafficking ring with the help of some prominent figures. Among the names that were disclosed were two ex-presidents of the US, a member of the British royalty, and several A-listers.

Marcinkova is one of the most enigmatic and secretive figures in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. She was brought to the US by Epstein in 2001 when she was only 15 years old. He often referred to her as his “Yugoslavian sex slave”, based on the accounts of other victims.

Nadia Marcinkova-'Yugoslavian sex slave'

According to reports, Marcinkova became an abuser herself over the years and remained loyal to Epstein. She frequently travelled with him on his private jet ‘Lolita Express’, which was named after the young girls it carried. It is unclear if Marcinkova ever served as Epstein’s pilot. She has been alleged to have recruited and abused victims for Epstein, but she has never been charged for her role.

In a 2017 video, Marcinkova is seen pulling a stunt on a flight instructor at a Palm Springs airport. She pretends to be a diligent aviation student, but then astonishes everyone with her amazing aerial maneuvers. After landing, she switches to a glamorous model persona.

Marcinkova’s testimony, in which she repeatedly invoked her right to remain silent, was made public on Friday as part of a large batch of documents that were unsealed this week.

The documents are from a 2015 lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was one of the many girls who were exploited by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Wednesday, a New York judge started to reveal the identities of people who were connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the US financier who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

Some of the notable names that were exposed in the documents, which consist of nearly 1,000 pages of testimonies and statements, were former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, physicist Stephen Hawking, and pop star Michael Jackson.