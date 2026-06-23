Streamer JiDion detained on livestream in Woodhaven while removing squatter from McDonald's; video
Streamer Jidion was reportedly arrested during a Kick livestream in Michigan while confronting a squatter at McDonald's. Viral footage cites trespassing.
Popular streamer JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Armani Adams, appeared to have been detained in Woodhaven, Michigan, while trying to remove a squatter from a McDonald's. The incident happened on Monday afternoon while JiDion was streaming live on the platform Kick.
The footage of the purported arrest from his Kick stream surfaced went viral on social media. It showed the Woodhaven Police deputies arriving at the scene of the incident and detaining JiDion at the spot. The officer can be heard on the stream saying that JiDion was arrested for "trespassing" and being a "disorderly person."
It is unclear if charges have been filed against the streamer. Beyond what was seen on the livestream video, no further details have yet been released either by the police or the streamer's representatives.
Here's the full 3.5-minute-long video of the incident.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More