Streamer JiDion detained on livestream in Woodhaven while removing squatter from McDonald's; video

Popular streamer JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Armani Adams, appeared to have been detained in Woodhaven, Michigan, while trying to remove a squatter from a McDonald's. The incident happened on Monday afternoon while JiDion was streaming live on the platform Kick. Streamer Jidion (L) and Jidion with fellow streamer IShowSpeed. (Jidion on Instagram)

The footage of the purported arrest from his Kick stream surfaced went viral on social media. It showed the Woodhaven Police deputies arriving at the scene of the incident and detaining JiDion at the spot. The officer can be heard on the stream saying that JiDion was arrested for "trespassing" and being a "disorderly person."

It is unclear if charges have been filed against the streamer. Beyond what was seen on the livestream video, no further details have yet been released either by the police or the streamer's representatives.

Here's the full 3.5-minute-long video of the incident.