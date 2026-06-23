Lionel Messi's historic 17th World Cup goal leaves Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed in disbelief. Watch his reaction

YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is famously one of the biggest and most vocal supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo , was present in the stands wearing an Austria jersey and streaming live during the match. When Messi scored the goal, he looked stunned and his face froze at the loud cheers around him. Check it out:

Lionel Messi made World Cup history with a record-breaking goal for Argentina . Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal and then added an 18th in stoppage time in defending champion Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria on Monday.

More details A loud gasp was heard from the fans when Messi missed the penalty kick in the ninth minute. For a brief moment, it looked as though the record would have to wait. But in the 39th minute, the Argentina captain delivered.

Messi had equaled Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the World Cup at 16 with his first hat trick at the tournament in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in the Group J opener last Tuesday night in Kansas City. The record-breaking strike came just days after Messi rolled back the years in Argentina's tournament opener against Algeria. Playing in his landmark 200th match for the national team, the veteran forward delivered the first World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career to guide Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory. At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup match, surpassing the mark previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The achievement added yet another record to an already extraordinary career.

In an interview published on June 12, Klose said he expected Messi to break the scoring record. “I expect my record to fall in this tournament,” Klose told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “With the larger field of competing teams there are more games and so more chances to score goals. And I assume Argentina and France will go far. That’s perfectly OK, the record will be broken eventually anyhow and Messi is welcome to be the one who does it. I’m a big fan of Messi, always have been. Messi is a genius.”