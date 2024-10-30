Jimmy Kimmel makes 19-minute case against Trump with scathing monologue, ‘Will he be president from jail?’

Jimmy Kimmel made a 19-minute case against Donald Trump with a scathing monologue for Republicans on his late-night show. With just a week left till Election Day, the 56-year-old issued a serious plea to his viewers, urging them to send his Tuesday monologue to a “Republican you love and respect.” While stating all the reasons why he is “biased against” the former president, Kimmel admitted that the country is divided not just because of Trump but because of people like him. Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing 19-minute monologue against Donald Trump on Tuesday episode of his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel’s scathing 19-minute monologue for Republicans - ‘Yes I am biased’

“Tonight’s monologue is for Republicans. So, if you have someone in your life who is either planning to vote for Trump or thinking about it, I would like you to send this to a Republican you love and respect with a request: ask them to watch this whole thing, as a personal favour to you,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host began.

Among his numerous attacks against the former president, he admitted to “do a lot of mocking, and belittling, and it isn’t always productive.” Kimmel claimed that his plea may urge others to agree with him. “Do I think I have good reasons for being biased against him? Yes. And I’m probably wrong, but I think when you hear some of those reasons, you might agree with me even just a tiny bit,” he said of Trump.

Throughout the lengthy monologue, the comedian called out the GOP nominee for all that he has and has not done over the years. “Donald Trump was president for four years. You would think that at this point, he would have some answers, some kind of plan, for simple questions about subjects like health care and childcare,” he remarked.

Kimmel went on to state that the ex-prez should focus on things that do exist instead of fearmongering around the “imaginary problem” of forced sex change operations in elementary schools. “This is a lie; you have to know this,” he said, adding, “You do know this. This is not real. The president should be focused on things that are actually things.”

At one point, Kimmel pointed out Trump's legal woes, arguing, “Not to mention the 34 felony convictions. Will he be president from jail? I mean, how do you see that working?” Continuing his attacks on him, the comedian shared that he “saw a shirt the other day, it said, ‘I support Trump because he pisses off the people who piss me off.’” “But is that really all we want for America? To piss each other off? I don’t want that.”