Shortly after ABC pulled late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off air indefinitely over his comments about slain Charlie Kirk, it has been revealed that Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns several ABC stations in major American cities, will be filling Kimmel’s time slot with a tribute to the Turning Point USA founder. The announcement was made by Sinclair, Inc. on X. Jimmy Kimmel row: Sinclair’s ABC stations to air Charlie Kirk tribute during suspended host's time slot (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Read More | Jimmy Kimmel net worth and salary: How much does ABC late-night host earn?

“Sinclair’s ABC stations will air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! timeslot,” Sinclair, Inc. wrote on X. “The special will also air across all Sinclair stations this weekend. In addition, Sinclair is offering the special to all ABC affiliates across the country.”

In another post, Sinclair demanded that Kimmel make a “meaningful personal donation” to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA, and also offer a direct apology to Kirk’s family.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?

Kimmel said in his Monday night monologue, referencing Tyler Robinson, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Read More | Jimmy Kimmel to retire amid Charlie Kirk row? What ABC talk show host said about his future

Kimmel also slammed the decision to flow flags at half mast in honour of Kirk. He mocked President Donald Trump for his reaction to the assassination.

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," Kimmel said, poking fun at Trump.

In a post on X, Sinclair, Inc. confirmed, “As discussed with ABC earlier today, Sinclair decided to indefinitely preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live beginning tonight. Following these discussions, ABC suspended production of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!””

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”