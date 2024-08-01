JK Rowling, former world champions tear into Olympics over ‘sickening’ decision on two boxers: 'It's shocking…'

JK Rowling appealed to Olympic authorities to “end this insanity” after it was revealed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was allowing two boxers to compete in Paris. These boxers were disqualified from the world championships last year after failing gender eligibility tests. Author JK Rowling (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)

The two boxers from Taiwan and Algeria were eliminated from the global championships last year. Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria will begin their Olympic campaigns later this week.

Following DNA testing at the world championships in Uzbekistan in 2023, it was determined that both athletes “had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events.”

According to the Guardian, the IBA president stated that the ban was imposed on the athletes to preserve the “fairness and integrity” of the world championships.

On the contrary, the IOC has now made the contentious move to disregard the International Boxing Association's (IBA) ruling. Notably, the responsibility of implementing laws at Paris Olympics lies with Paris 2024 Boxing Unit [PBU] of the IOC.

On Friday, Yu-ting will compete against an unnamed competitor in the 57kg category, and Khelif will face Italian Angela Carini in the 66kg category.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling has expressed her opinion on the matter, condemning the Paris 2024 organisers.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Netizens blast France for ‘subliminal attack’ on Statue of Liberty

JK Rowling, former world champion blast Olympics

“What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?” she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former world champion Barry McGuigan also expressed his disagreement with the decision. “It's shocking that they were actually allowed to get this far, what is going on?” he wrote.

One more ex-world champion, Ebanie Bridges, reacted on X and called it a “sickening” decision.

IOC defends its decision as Algeria's Khelif speaks out amid backlash

The IOC defended its decision, claiming that it was influenced by rules from earlier games and mentioning that both athletes with female passports have fulfilled eligibility criteria.

“The PBU used the Tokyo 2020 boxing rules (enforced at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the related qualifying tournaments) as a baseline to develop its regulations,” it said in a statement.

“Those rules descended from the Rio 2016 rules. The PBU endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes’ preparation and guarantee consistency between Olympic Games.”

According to reports, Algeria's Khelif addressed the controversy ahead of his games, alleging that the criticism is a part of a “conspiracy” to undermine her chances.

The 25-year-old reportedly told Agence France-Presse, “People have conspired against Algeria so that its flag doesn't get raised and it doesn't win the gold medal.”

As the Algerian boxer gets ready for her fight in Paris in 2024, her coach said the boxer is “focused, fierce, and ready”.