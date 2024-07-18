Joe Biden showing signs of buckling to exit calls from Democrats: Report

As the signs of old age and slowing cognitive abilities get more visible amidst a thumping noise of Trump's gaining a poll position after the failed assassination attempt Joe Biden is finally realising it's time to step down. U.S. President Joe Biden rubs his nose while greeting shoppers inside Mario's Westside Market grocery store in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

In the last few days president has become more receptive to hearing arguments as to why he should drop his re-election bid, a New York Times report claimed. The change of heart, it reports, was visible after top leaders in Congress privately spoke to him, stating they were ‘deeply concerned about his prospects.’

In public Biden has not given any indication that he is ready to capitulate to all round pressure from donors, democrats and critics. However, the report asserts that he is willing to listen to rundowns of new and worrying polling data. He has even asked whether Kamala Harris has a chance to win.

New York Times reported, “Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the two top Democrats in Congress, each told Mr. Biden privately over the past week that their members were deeply concerned about his chances in November and the fates of House and Senate candidates should he remain at the top of the ticket, according to two people briefed on the conversations.”

Now both senior leaders have privately prevailed over party officials to delay the start of Biden's nomination by a week, only to prolong debate over the viability of his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Biden has confirmed that he is down with coronavirus and has halted the election campaigning. At a time when his campaign was planning to step up the offensive he will have to take a backseat

Meanwhile a CNN report states, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately informed President Joe Biden that polling shows that the president cannot defeat Donald Trump. She went on to state Biden could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November if he continues seeking a second term.

However, the president pushed back, telling Pelosi he has seen polls that indicate he can win. Another one of the sources quoted by CNN described Biden as getting defensive about the polls. At one point, Pelosi asked Mike Donilon, Biden’s longtime adviser, to get on the line to talk over the data.