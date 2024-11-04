John Oliver fights back tears in emotional plea to 'rightfully furious' US voters: ‘I want so badly…’

John Oliver got emotional on Sunday night as he urged reluctant and indecisive voters to cast their ballots for US Vice President President Kamala Harris. John Oliver stated that he is in favor of Kamala Harris' plans to increase the salaries of low-income Americans, expand reproductive liberties, and extend Medicare for long-term elder care.(X)

During the final “Last Week Tonight” episode before 5 November election, Oliver stated at the beginning of his impassioned 10-minute closing monologue, “What am I going to be feeling on Wednesday? And is there anything I’m going to wish I’d said right now?”

John Oliver declares 'I'm voting for Kamala Harris'

Backing the Democratic contender, Oliver stated that he is in favor of Harris' plans to increase the salaries of low-income Americans, expand reproductive liberties, and extend Medicare for long-term elder care.

When it comes to Trump, he warned that a number of episodes of this 11th season of his late-night HBO program have already warned against the objectives outlined in Project 2025 and the threat of a second term of Trump.

He further explained “why a bunch of our stories in 2024 have ended with him telling Americans to not vote for Trump,” Oliver said. “But to be clear, I am voting for Kamala Harris. And I think you should, too,” even if her policies don't seem perfect.

Also Read: Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US Elections

Oliver says he understands why some people “will never vote” for Harris

Oliver, who was born in the United Kingdom, obtained US citizenship in 2019. He will be voting for the second time in the US presidential election.

Stressing that he loves the US and he is an immigrant, he fought back his tears and remarked, “I chose to be here. In the words of the late, great Lee Greenwood: I’m proud to be an American. And I’d argue there is nothing more American than having a healthy, adversarial relationship with those in power, even if you voted for them.”

Also Read: HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Oliver's Sunday night appeal was aimed at people who were “rightfully furious” about the Biden government's “indefensible” approach to the Gaza War. He mentioned that he understands why some people “will never vote” for Harris, adding that she should have put more efforts to reach out to Americans, rather than “sending Bill Clinton to basically scold you this week,” which according to him felt like bullying.

If Trump gets defeated by Kamala Harris in this election, Oliver said, he probably wouldn't run again for the White House. He went on to ask his viewers, “Wouldn’t it be great to live in a world where he’s no longer an active threat, just an annoyance?”

“I want so badly to live in that world,” he stated.