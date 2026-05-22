Joseph Duggar update: '19 Kids And Counting' star files new motion after row over contact with kids

TLC's '19 Kids And Counting' star Joseph Duggar has filed a new motion seeking changes to the condition of his pretrial release, People reported on Thursday. This is the second motion he has filed seeking an amendment after his lawyers told the court earlier this week that he is unable to talk to his children. Joseph Duggar with his wife Kenda. (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)

Duggar was arrested in March after admitting to lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14 during a 2020 vacation in Florida.

However, the 31-year-old has entered a not guilty plea despite admitting his "intentions were not pure" over a phone call with a Bay County, Florida, sheriff's deputy and the victim's father.

He was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, and also back in his home state, Arkansas, for endangering the welfare of children. His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also charged in the second case. Joseph Duggar is now out of jail after posting a $600,000 bond. His trial has not yet been scheduled. Kendra Duggar, meanwhile, was released on the day of her arrest on a $1400 bond.

Also read: Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph Duggar's case takes massive turn after Zoom call; ‘I don’t care'

What His New Motions States Even as he is released, Joseph Duggar has been placed under several-court imposed restrictions. It includes no contact with the victim or coming in proximity to her. Earlier this week, Duggar's attorneys filed a motion seeking clarification on the order, People reports.

Albert J Sauline III, the ex-TLC star's attorney, filed the motion in Florida asking if the order prevents Joseph Duggar from visiting a few land parcels he owns in the area where the alleged victim resides in Florida. The filing states that the modification is being sought because the victim and their family "have abandoned their residence, no longer residing at the previously listed address."

Also read; Who is Joseph Duggar? All on wife Kendra and their children amid reality TV star's arrest

Additionally, as part of the case in Arkansas where police found his children at their home in an endangered state, Duggar has been restricted from speaking to his children. He complained in a previous motion that he has not been able to contact his kids for 2 months.

He and Kendra Duggar face four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment.