 June 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Minimal movement in EB Green Card categories despite advancement for family-based visas
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
June 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Minimal movement in EB Green Card categories despite advancement for family-based visas

ByAshima Grover
May 20, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Once again, the 2024 June US Visa Bulletin reflects a lack of significant advancement for employment-based categories while most family options progress.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed the Visa Bulletin for June 2024, once again reflecting minimal movement in employment-based cut-off dates. This article provides a consolidated look at both family and employment-sponsored visa application categories.

US visa bulletin.
US visa bulletin.

Much like the May bulletin, next month's chart shows little progress for the EB Green Card applicants. For India and China, the EB-1 dates remain stuck at March 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, respectively.

Key Takeaways of June 2024 US Visa Bulletin

As always, ‘dates for filing’ indicate the timeline of the application's eligibility. If your priority date falls on or before the cut-off date listed against your country's visa category, you may proceed to the next steps of the application process.

On the other hand, ‘final action dates’ reflect when your application will be processed and the estimated time for approval.

Unlike the EB categories, family-based preferences have welcomed significant movement. In the F1 category, Mexico faces an advancement of over two months. For the other countries (except the Philippines), the dates remain stuck at July 8, 2015. Similarly, for F2A, Mexico sets a progressing example, with its priority dates leaping forth by nearly three months.

On the contrary, the F3 priority dates jointly jump forward across countries. However, only Mexico witnesses any movement on the F2B index. Lastly, dates for F4 categories of Mexico and the Philippines have also moved along, while India, China and the rest of the world are stick by their respective unchanged dates.

Family-based Applications:

Family-Sponsored categories:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored categoryIndiaChinaMexicoPhilippines
F1July 8, 2015July 8, 2015January 1, 2002March 1, 2012
F2ANovember 15, 2021November 15, 2021February 1, 2021November 15, 2021
F2BApril 1, 2016April 1, 2016July 8, 2004October 22, 2011
F3March 1, 2010March 1, 2010December 1, 1999August 22, 2002
F4January 15, 2006July 22, 2007February 1, 2001December 1, 2003

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsored categoryIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2ASeptember 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017November 1, 2004October 1, 2013
F3September 1, 2010September 1, 2010June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4June 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 27, 2001June 1, 2005

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based categoryIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stMarch 1, 2021September 1, 2022CC
2ndApril 15, 2012February 1, 2020January 15, 2023January 15, 2023
3rdAugust 22, 2012September 1, 2020November 22, 2022November 22, 2022
Other WorkersAugust 22, 2012January 1, 2017Ocrober 8, 2020May 1, 2020
4thNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

C: Current

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based categoryIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 1, 2021January 1, 2023CC
2ndMay 15, 2012June 1, 2020February 15, 2023February 15, 2023
3rdSeptember 15, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersSeptember 15, 2012June 1, 2017December 15, 2020May 15, 2020
4thDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
5th Unreserved (C5. T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

C: Current

U: Unauthorised

News / World News / US News / June 2024 US Visa Bulletin: Minimal movement in EB Green Card categories despite advancement for family-based visas

© 2024 HindustanTimes
