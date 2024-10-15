Kamala Harris may appear on Joe Rogan's podcast in frantic appeal to woo male voters as WH race heats up

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is contemplating participating in the infamous podcast Joe Rogan Experience in an attempt to win over more male population in the lead-up to the presidential election. Kamala Harris has been on a media blitz lately after mostly avoiding interviews since becoming the Democratic nominee in July. She made an appearance on a special Monday night 60 Minutes show last week.(AP)

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Harris campaign staff has been in talks with Rogan's team, However, the interview date has not been finalised yet.

As Rogan enjoys the following of millions of devoted listeners, appearing on his podcast would provide Harris a chance to connect with her supporters, especially Black male voters, whom she is actively pursuing with her most recent policy recommendations.

According to the report, Harris' campaign is additionally arranging an interview with Fox News, a network notable for its conservative programming that frequently backs Republican contender Donald Trump.

The US Vice President went to New York on Tuesday to appear on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The View, and Howard Stern's SiriusXM program.

Additionally, she recorded a segment for the famous but contentious podcast Call Her Daddy.

Trump to appear on Rogan's show

Earlier, Trump stated that he has already been booked to appear on Rogan's show.

“Joe Rogan has to have you on — would you do that?” The host can be heard asking Trump in a segment from the "Full Send" podcast that was made public over the weekend.

In response, Trump declared, “Oh sure I would.” He further stated, “In fact, I think I'm doing it.”

According to the former president, Rogan is a “good guy” who is “so well known because of the UFC.”

Know about Joe Rogan's popularity

Rogan has become a significant voice in politics. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., agreed with him about the possible threat to the First Amendment if Harris were elected president.

Rogan has been an established voice in political debates, frequently voicing harsh sentiments on different politicians. Earlier this month, Rogan emphasised what he called “unprecedented” attempts to stop Trump from winning reelection, highlighting that his two assassination plots received little media attention.

Rogan has 17 million YouTube subscribers, 19 million Instagram followers, and 13 million X followers.

A YouGov survey, which was conducted last year, revealed that 81 percent of JRE listeners are male and 56 percent are under the age of 3.