Karine Jean-Pierre storms out after heated exchange with reporter over aid to Lebanon during hurricane season: Watch

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy's heated exchange has gone viral. The two got into an argument about the White House sending aid to Lebanon during the hurricane season, and at a time when North Carolina is severely impacted by Hurricane Helene. In the end, Jean-Pierre was seen storming out of the briefing room.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Peter Doocy’s heated exchange

Last week, Kamala Harris pledged to send $157 million of "additional assistance" to Lebanon, arguing that the country was "facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation." This week, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the Biden administration seeking Congress’ approval to fund Small Business Association disaster loans in order to help areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, but not to provide funds to another country. "On this issue of funding, the administration has money to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back. But Congress does have to come back to approve money to send to people in North Carolina. Do I have that right?" Doocy said.

“The president and the vice president has had a robust whole-of-government response to this… More than $200 million …for the disaster help," Jean-Pierre replied. She added that “people want to do disinformation, misinformation, which is dangerous because then when folks on the ground hear that, they may not want to ask for the help that they need that is there for them.”

"But President Biden is fond of saying, ‘show me your budget and I will tell you what you value,’" Doocy said. "If he's got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values? There's not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it. That's not misinformation."

"Your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir," Jean-Pierre responded, with the two engaging in a heated conversation.

Doocy went on to ask Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden’s letter to Congress saying there’s lack of money for SBA disaster loans was misinformation. Jean-Pierre replied, "No. The way you're asking me the question is misinformation. There is money that we are allocating to the impacted areas, and there's money there to help people who truly need it. There are survivors who need the funding, who need the funding. And it's there.”

"You can't call a question you don't like misinformation," Doocy said.

"No, what you're asking me is why Congress needs to come back and do their job. That's what you're asking me. Congress needs to come back and do their job and provide extra assistance, extra funding for the disaster relief fund. That's what Congress needs to do," Jean-Pierre replied. "You may not want that, but that's okay. That's what this president wants, and that's what the vice president wants." She then left the briefing room.