Karmelo Anthony case: Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff backs murder convict, says ‘Don’t let them break you bro’

“I stand with Karmelo Anthony,” the streamer wrote, adding: “Don’t let them break you bro. #FREEHIM.”

Shortly after the sentencing, BruceDropEmOff, whose real name is Bruce Ray Condones, posted messages on X defending Anthony and criticising the criminal justice system.

Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on June 9 after being convicted over the April 2025 killing of Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Both teenagers were 17 at the time of the incident.

Popular Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff has triggered backlash online after publicly supporting Karmelo Anthony following the teenager’s sentencing in the fatal stabbing case involving Texas student Austin Metcalf .

‘Racism is very much alive’ The posts spread across social media, where users debated the streamer’s comments.

After facing criticism online, BruceDropEmOff doubled down on his position and argued that racial bias played a role in Anthony’s sentencing. “Rapist and school shooters get less time than him,” the streamer reportedly wrote in a follow-up post. He also claimed that “racism is very much so still alive.”

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’

At the same time, the streamer said he was “not justifying murder in anyway” and added “rest in peace” to Austin Metcalf.

Trial focused on self-defence claim According to courtroom arguments reported by US media outlets, the confrontation began after Anthony entered another school’s tent during rain at the track meet.

Prosecutors alleged that Anthony escalated the situation and warned Metcalf by saying, “Touch me and find out,” while reaching into his bag. After Metcalf pushed him, Anthony stabbed the teenager with a knife, prosecutors argued during trial proceedings.

Anthony’s defense team maintained that he acted in self-defense. Lawyers argued that the fast-moving confrontation, combined with the presence of Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter, contributed to Anthony fearing for his safety.

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparks backlash as Austin Metcalf's heartbreaking last post surfaces

Anthony did not testify during the trial. However, his mother addressed jurors before sentencing and pleaded for mercy, saying her son was “very sorry for what he did.”

Under Texas law, Anthony was charged as an adult despite being 17 at the time of the incident.