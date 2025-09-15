Kash Patel to be ousted as FBI Director? Lapse in Charlie Kirk assassination in focus | What we know

Following the assassination of Trump ally Charlie Kirk, FBI director Kash Patel is once again under scrutiny. As per the latest reports, the chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is set to face a congressional hearing regarding the investigation in the killing of Kirk. This grilling for Patel comes despite public backing from Trump, regarding his nomination in the first place and the capture of the gunman involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination.(AP)

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, was shot on September 10 while he was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.

As per a report by Fox News, several sources close to US president Donald Trump and the Indian-origin FBI chief have stated that Patel is on his way out.

The report comes after it was announced that former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was once Trump's top pick for FBI chief, is set to be sworn into a power-sharing role with deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

Kash Patel to be removed? What we know

Charlie Kirk's killing

Following the killing of Charlie Kirk, it took the FBI two days to find the shooter, Tyler Robinson. Additionally, the FBI had detained two suspects hours after the assassination, only to announce that the suspects had been wrongly identified and were released.

Speaking to CNN, many FBI employees also said they were in shock over how calmly Patel took personal credit for the finding of the shooter. Other employees also criticised Patel's public statements regarding the Kirk investigation, when the FBI made two false arrests.

The congressional oversight hearings are expected to question Patel's handling of not only Kirk's assassination, but the federal agency as a whole.

“I am very proud of the FBI,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News, adding, "Kash and everyone else, they have done a great job".

White House communications director Steven Chung also expressed the President's backing for Patel in the investigation for Kirk's assassination.

"Director Patel and his team worked night and day to find this murderer and bring him to justice," Cheung told POLITICO.

"Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication - especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him - simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship. The focus was on catching this killer, and he will face the full wrath of the justice system," Cheung added further.

'No confidence in Kash'

According to a Fox News report, sources close to the President stated that the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and her deputy Todd Blanche have no confidence in Kash Patel's ability to lead the FBI.

"The White House, Bondi, Blanche have no confidence in Kash," one source with knowledge of ongoing personnel discussions said, adding that "Pam in particular cannot stand him. Blanche either".

Sources further told Fox News that Deputy Director Dan Bongino's days are also numbered due to his fallout with Pam Bondi over the Epstein files.

Previous scrutinies

The Charlie Kirk assassination seems to be another nail in the coffin for Patel, who faced a lot of heat over the FBI's handling of the Epstein files.

Apart from the Epstein files and the feud with Pam Bondi, Patel has also been sued by three former FBI agents. The former agents have alleged that Patel, along with Bondi, carried out several firings in the federal agency at the behest of Trump.

The lawsuit, which was filed by former FBI acting Director Brian Driscoll, Steven Jensen, former assistant director in charge of the Washington field office, and Spencer Evans, former special agent in charge of the Las Vegas field office, claimed that Patel fired them in order to "keep his own job".

Patel allegedly told his employees that he "had to fire" those individuals because "his ability to keep his own job depended on the removal of the agents who worked on cases involving the President", said the lawsuit.