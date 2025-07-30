Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to make big reveal amid new Russia docs claims

FBI Director Kash Patel's 19-year-younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is set to make a big reveal on Wednesday. Journalist and commentator Megyn Kelly on Wednesday tweeted that Wilkins will lead her show. However, she did not provide specifics. This comes as Fox News cited sources to report that Patel found several sensitive Russia hoax probe documents ‘buried’ in ‘burn bags’ in a secret room inside the bureau. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel walk to attend a press conference to make an announcement (REUTERS)

It is unclear if Megyn Kelly or Alexis Wilkins will bring up this latest report during the show on Wednesday.

“We are leading the show today with Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of Kash Patel. Tune in to find out why,” Kelly posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Russia docs in a ‘burn bag’?

Fox News Digital further reported that the ‘burn bag’ system is used to destroy classified documents. The publication added that Kash Patel found multiple such burn bags filled with thousands of documents.

The outlet cited sources to note that one of the documents was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report.

Earlier this month, a declassified memo challenged the work of intelligence agencies, which had claimed a Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 election. The memo was written on the orders of CIA Director John Ratcliffe, a Trump loyalist who spoke out against the Russia investigation as a member of Congress.

It finds fault with a 2017 intelligence assessment that concluded the Russian government, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, waged a covert influence campaign to help Trump win.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, launched several attacks on former President Barack Obama. She alleged that the Obama administration conspired to undermine Trump's 2016 win. Gabbard said she had referred Obama to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution.