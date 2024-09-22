Kate Middleton spotted for the first time since finishing chemotherapy

Kate Middleton was spotted alongside Prince William at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday. The outing marked her first public appearance since announcing she finished chemotherapy. The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were photographed making their way to the service in separate cars. Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2024 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen before the men's singles final REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since becoming ‘cancer free’

In the photos obtained by The Sun, Kate was seen smiling while sitting in the passenger seat beside her husband, who was driving the car. The mother-of-three sported a dark green wide-brimmed hat with brown feathers and a brown checked coat. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a dark suit while sitting behind the wheel. The family outing comes after Kate returned to work at Windsor Castle for the first time in nine months.

As she eases into her royal duties, the princess is taking on a few tasks for the time being. The official Court Circular for her first official meeting since becoming “cancer free” reads, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

On September 9, Kate shared an emotional video message, providing a major health update amid her cancer journey. The clip featured appearances from Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. In her emotional statement, the future queen said that it was a “relief” to finish her cancer treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in her heartfelt statement. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” Kate added.