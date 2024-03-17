Kate Middleton to miss St. Patrick's Day parade, here's why it's a big deal

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Kate Middleton became the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards last year. As the chatter around the Princess of Wales' whereabouts has gone rampant amid the Mother's Day Photoshop fail, many hoped that she would make an appearance at the St. Patrick's Day parade. But it seems that the Irish fans are not in luck as sources recently told People that Kate will not be in attendance as she continues to recover from her surgery. Kate Middleton, the Honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, will miss St. Patrick's Day parade(AP)

Why Kate Middleton's absence at St. Patrick's Day parade is a big deal?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have more often than not attended the St. Patrick's Day parade. Kate has made an appearance at every single parade since 2012, except that one time in 2016. According to the outlet, both Prince William and Kate will not be in attendance at the Mons Barracks parade in Aldershot, England on Sunday.

Kate, who has not been in the public eye since Christmas Day, said in a speech at last year's parade, “I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” per NY Post. Considering her duties toward the Irish people, her absence raises eyebrows. When her abdominal surgery was announced in January, everyone was left taken aback, even the Princess' close aides.

As the palace continues to remain tight-lipped about Kate's health and her whereabouts, social media has erupted into conspiracy theories. Many claim that the mother-of-three is either in a coma or is distressed over Prince William's alleged mistress. The recent heavily edited photograph of Kate and her three children has only fanned the flames.

Irish Guards to pay Kate Middleton a tribute on St. Patrick's Day

Irrespective of her and her husband's absence at the parade, the Irish Guards will pay tribute to Kate. Some sources revealed to People that the guardsmen “have the Princess of Wales in their thoughts.” “They are planning to send her best wishes and give three cheers to her at the end of their celebratory parade at Mons Barracks in Hampshire this weekend,” the outlet adds.

Even before she assumed the title of honorary colonel, Kate traditionally attended every parade and handed out shamrocks in honour of St. Patrick's Day alongside her Prince William. In 2011, the late Queen Elizabeth named the Prince of Wales as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards just months before his royal wedding to Kate.