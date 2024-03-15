Kate Middleton's editing scandal exposes 'years of deceit, secrets and lies’, claims Scoobie

Kate Middleton's Photoshop controversy has definitely sparked a new wave of claims, rumours, and debates about the Royal Palace and the layers of secrets it conceals. Now, the renowned royal author, Omid Scobie, known for his bombshell revelations about the royals, has bounced back with another set of claims. He has chimed in on Kate Middleton's recent editing mishap asserting that the slip-up unveils 'years of deceit' in how the Royal Family engages with the media and the public. Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury(Instagram)

Omid Scoobie’s new claims about the Royals

Omid Scoobie, the well-known royal journalist turned author known for his controversial books like Finding Freedom and Endgame, asserts, "This is not just about one poorly managed photo release; it represents years of deceit, cover-ups, and lies." A few days ago, several top news agencies issued a 'Kill' notice for the Mother's Day photograph released by Kensington Palace via Instagram. The image, marking the return of the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, was, however, met with side eyes for being heavily edited.

After the global news director of Agence France-Presse stated to the BBC, stating that Kensington Palace is no longer a "trusted source," Omid Scoobie seized the opportunity to share his own thoughts on the matter. As per The Mirror, Scoobie claimed, "There are dozens of pages of reporting and detailed statements to support this in my book Endgame.”

The Royal Palace and photoshop controversy

Social media has been buzzing with crazy theories, rumors, and speculation involving the Princess of Wales, who has been noticeably absent from the public eye since her surgery. On Sunday, in an attempt to put these rumors to rest permanently, she released a family portrait with her three children on Mother's Day. However, things took a turn for the worse after agencies pulled those down after pointing out edits in the photo.

Soon after, Kate apologised and took responsibility for the entire mishap, but the palace remained adamant about not releasing the original photo. A day later, she was photographed in a car with Prince William, her face covered up in almost all pictures, which also sparked a great deal of scrutiny online.