‘Kate’s cancer admission is fake', Meghan Markle's fan and UCLA director, Johnathan Perkins, floats conspiracy theory

A fervent fan of Meghan Markle, Johnathan Perkins, who is also the director of race and equity at the University of California Los Angeles, has cast doubt on Kate Middleton's cancer admission. Just days after Middleton's announcement of undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" for an unspecified illness, Perkins tweeted, "I personally do NOT believe Kate Middleton had/has cancer," as reported by the Daily Mail. The image from a video where Kate Middleton talks about how she and Prince William are handling her cancer diagnosis. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

What are Jonathan Perkins' shocking remarks?

Perkins suggested that the royal family might have used the "mere (vague!) mention" of cancer and chemotherapy to quell concerns about Middleton's prolonged absence. He further speculated in his posts about the princess possibly being "in a coma or dead" and expressed his lack of respect for “King Chuck and Kate.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Perkins questioned whether the royal family was "using the Cancer Card to silence speculation" regarding Middleton's extended absence following planned abdominal surgery that led to her cancer diagnosis. He even criticized society's perception of cancer, describing it as being treated "like a death sentence."

On Easter Sunday, he cruelly joked, 'Wait, isn't Kate Middleton supposed to rise today?'

Johnathan Perkins a fan of Meghan Markle

Even as Perkins is spreading conspiracy theories around Kate he widely shown his love for Meghan Markle, accusing "whole tabloid departments" of fabricating stories about her. His admiration for Markle is evident in his tweets, where he proclaimed, "FYI, this is an American Princess Meghan Markle stan account," alongside a regal photo of the former "Suits" actress. Since Daily Mail reported the story Perkins is enjoying all the social media attention and isn't embarrassed about his questionable behaviour.

In a previous incident in March 2022, Perkins faced criticism for tweeting, "No one wants to openly admit [we all] hope Clarence Thomas dies" when the Supreme Court justice was hospitalized. UCLA responded that his comments did not "reflect UCLA EDI’s views," and Perkins did not issue an apology for the deleted tweet.

Who is Johnathan Perkins?

Johnathan Perkins is a cancer survivor himself, he announced on LinkedIn that he has been in remission from lymphoma for 15 years. He claims, he's become an advocate for black healthcare after experiencing dismissive treatment of his symptoms before his cancer diagnosis.

He is a lawyer who worked at Harvard University, and is currently serves as UCLA's Director of Race and Equity. Employed at UCLA with a salary exceeding $125,000, Perkins joined the university over five years ago and moved to the EDI office in 2019. It remains unclear if UCLA will take any action regarding his controversial tweets. A UCLA spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “Statements on [Perkins’s] personal social media account don’t reflect the views of the university. UCLA’s values seek to foster open-mindedness, understanding, compassion, and inclusiveness among all in our diverse community.”